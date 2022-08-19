Torrential rain causes havoc in New Zealand, hundreds forced from homes

Torrential rain hit parts of New Zealand for a fourth day on Friday, forcing hundreds of people from their homes as rivers overflowed their banks and waterlogged ground becomes unstable.

Nelson, on the north coast of the South Island, has been worst affected with more than 400 homes evacuated and some declared uninhabitable because of the rains.

"The damage I saw in Nelson was heartbreaking and I think we are years away from a recovery," Alec Louverdis, group controller for Nelson Tasman Civil Defence, told a news conference.