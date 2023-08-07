Niger awaits West African bloc's response after junta rejects ultimatum

Niger was waiting on Monday for a response from the West African regional bloc after coup leaders ignored a deadline to reinstate the ousted president - a move the bloc has warned could lead to military intervention.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it will issue a statement on its next steps, responding to the junta's refusal to stand down by Sunday, as foreign powers said they hoped for a peaceful resolution.

The bloc has taken a hard stance on the Jul 26 power grab, the region's seventh coup in three years. Given its uranium and oil riches and its pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants, Niger holds economic and strategic importance for the United States, Europe, China and Russia.

On Sunday, as the deadline expired, the junta closed its airspace until further notice and said there had been a pre-deployment of forces in preparation for an intervention.