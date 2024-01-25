Alabama prepares to carry out first execution by nitrogen asphyxiation

As the waiver notes, nitrogen makes up about 78% of normal breathing air, so if the concentration of nitrogen is increased, displacing oxygen, there is a risk of unconsciousness and even death.



US states that use capital punishment have found it increasingly difficult to get drugs for lethal injections, partly because pharmaceutical companies forbid supplying them to prisons to comply with a European trade ban on goods to be used in torture or executions.



Besides Alabama, lawmakers in Oklahoma and Mississippi have approved similar nitrogen-asphyxiation execution protocols in recent years, but have yet to put them into practice.



Maya Foa, joint executive director of the international human rights legal non-profit group Reprieve, said the new method is "the latest effort to obscure the violence of the state taking a human life".



"The state of Alabama has tortured Mr. Smith once, stabbing him with needles for hours, and by using him as a guinea pig for a dangerous, untested new method of execution, it is torturing him again," Foa said in a statement.



Smith was convicted of murdering Elizabeth Sennett, a preacher's wife, after he and an accomplice accepted a $1,000 fee from her husband to kill her, according to trial testimony.



Eleven of 12 jurors voted to sentence Smith to life in prison, but an Alabama judge overruled their recommendation under a law that has since been abolished as unconstitutional.



Some of Sennett's relatives have said they support the execution, scheduled for 6 pm at Alabama's Holman Correctional Facility, and that they planned to attend.



"Why should we have to suffer?" her son Charles Sennett told the WAAY-13 news channel this month. "And some of these people out there say, 'Well, he doesn't need to suffer like that.' Well, he didn't ask Mama how to suffer? They just did it. They stabbed her multiple times."