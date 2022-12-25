    বাংলা

    Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

    Putin says he believes that they are acting in the right direction, and are defending their national interests

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM

    Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said.

    "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told state television in an interview.

    "I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pope Francis holds a statue of Baby Jesus during the Christmas Eve mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 24, 2022.
    Remember the war weary and the poor: pope
    The level of greed and hunger for power was such that some wanted to ‘consume even their neighbours,’ he said
    A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus rides on a jet ski at Copacabana Beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec 23, 2022.
    8 unusual ways Christmas is celebrated around the world
    From barbecues to pickles hidden in trees, the Christian festival is welcomed in a variety of ways across the globe
    French serial killer Charles Sobhraj leaves Kathmandu district court after his hearing in Kathmandu May 31, 2011.
    Serial killer Sobhraj returns to France
    Nepal's Supreme Court ordered the release of Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police believe killed more than 20 western backpackers in the 1970s and 1980s
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Chief of Protocol of the United States Rufus Gifford as he arrives in Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden and an address to a joint meeting of Congress, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, US, Dec 21, 2022.
    Zelensky's US visit leaves unanswered questions
    Political support for US support for Ukraine has been remarkably bipartisan. But criticism from the Republican party's right wing is growing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher