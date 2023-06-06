UK foreign minister says Ukraine dam blast a result of Russian invasion

"I’ve heard reports of the explosion on the dam and the risk of flooding. It’s too early to make any kind of meaningful assessment of the details," Cleverly told Reuters while visiting Hrebelky outside Kyiv following talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital on Monday.

"But it’s worth remembering that the only reason this is an issue at all is because of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

"We’ll continue to assess the developing situation, but the best thing Russia could do now is withdraw their troops immediately,” he said.