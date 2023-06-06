    বাংলা

    UK foreign minister says Ukraine dam blast a result of Russian invasion

    British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says it is too early to give a meaningful assessment of the details behind the destruction of the dam

    Reuters
    Published : 6 June 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 6 June 2023, 07:46 AM

    British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday it was too early to give a meaningful assessment of the details behind the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine, but that it happened only because of Russia's invasion.

    The Kakhovka dam in a Russian controlled-part of southern Ukraine was breached after an explosion that both Ukraine and Russia said was an intentional attack by the other's forces.

    "I’ve heard reports of the explosion on the dam and the risk of flooding. It’s too early to make any kind of meaningful assessment of the details," Cleverly told Reuters while visiting Hrebelky outside Kyiv following talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital on Monday.

    "But it’s worth remembering that the only reason this is an issue at all is because of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

    "We’ll continue to assess the developing situation, but the best thing Russia could do now is withdraw their troops immediately,” he said.

