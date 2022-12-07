Trump's company convicted of scheme to defraud tax authorities

Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a more-than 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former US president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.

The Trump Organization - which operates hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world - faces fines over the conviction. The exact amount will be determined by the judge overseeing the trial in New York State court at a later date.

The company pleaded not guilty. Trump himself was not charged in the case.

While the fine is not expected to be material for a company of the Trump Organization's size, the conviction by a jury could complicate its ability to do business by spooking lenders and partners.