    বাংলা

    US to send additional jets, warship to Middle East

    It will look to monitor key waterways in the region following Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels in recent months

    Reuters
    Published : 18 July 2023, 05:54 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 05:54 AM

    The United States will send additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, along with a warship to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Monday, in a bid to monitor key waterways in the region following Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels in recent months.

    In May, the White House had announced that the Biden administration would be making a series of moves in the region, but at the time did not say what it would include.

    "The (Pentagon) is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the (Strait of Hormuz) and surrounding waters," Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters. It was not clear where exactly the additional jets would be placed and how long they would stay in the region.

    Earlier this month, the US Navy said it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

    Since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the United States and Iran.

    About a fifth of the world's crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman.

    With the 2015 Iran nuclear deal effectively dead, Iran's relations with the West have deteriorated over the last year, leading Washington and its allies to look for ways to de-escalate tensions and, if that happened, for a way to revive some kind of nuclear limits.

    Due to former US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and President Joe Biden not being able to revive it, Iran could make the fissile material for one bomb in 12 days or so, according to US estimates, down from a year when the accord was in force.

    Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, which the West sees as a threat to Israel and Gulf Arab oil exporters.

    RELATED STORIES
    National flags of Ukraine and European Union rise in front of the NATO emblem, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine Jul 11, 2023.
    Russia launches more air strikes on Ukraine as NATO meets
    The attacks come hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet NATO leaders at a summit in Lithuania
    Ukrainian servicemen of an air defence unit operate a Swedish RBS 70 portable air-defence system during their combat shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine June 27, 2023.
    Russia launches air attack on Kyiv hours before NATO summit
    According to preliminary information, Ukraine's air defence systems shot down all the Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched before they reached their targets
    German Patriot air defence system units are seen at the Vilnius airport in Vilnius, Lithuania July 7, 2023.
    NATO flexes muscle to protect Vilnius summit near Russia, Belarus
    Sixteen NATO allies have sent a total of about 1,000 troops to safeguard the July 11-12 summit, which will take place only 151 km from Russia itself
    Ukrainian servicemen of an air defence unit operate a Swedish RBS 70 portable air-defence system during their combat shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine June 27, 2023.
    US to give Ukraine $500m in additional military aid
    The package will include ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armoured personnel carriers

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan