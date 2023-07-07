Yellen and other US officials are walking a diplomatic tightrope, trying to repair ties with China after the US military shot down a Chinese government balloon over the United States while continuing to push Beijing to halt practices they view as harmful to US and Western companies.

Yellen said she hoped her visit would spur more regular communication between the two rivals, and said any targeted actions by Washington to protect its national security should not "needlessly" jeopardise the broader relationship.

US officials have downplayed the prospects for any major breakthroughs, while highlighting the importance of more regular communications between the world's two biggest economies.

China hopes the United States will take "concrete actions" to create a favourable environment for the healthy development of economic and trade ties, its finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"No winners emerge from a trade war or from decoupling and 'breaking chains'," the statement added.

Li told Yellen a rainbow that appeared as her plane landed from Washington on Thursday offered hope for the future of US-China ties.

"I think there is more to China-US relations than just wind and rain. We will surely see more rainbows," he said.

US companies in China hope Yellen's visit will ensure trade and commercial lanes between the two economies remain open, regardless of the temperature of geopolitical tensions.

AmCham President Michael Hart welcomed Yellen's "extra firepower" in pressing for changes in China's policies, and said her visit could pave the way for more exchanges at lower levels between the two sides.

"I think if there was another year of no visits by top US government leaders, the market would get colder," he added.