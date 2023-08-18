    বাংলা

    'I am evil': British nurse guilty of murdering seven newborn babies

    She poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin and others were injected with air or force fed milk

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2023, 12:44 PM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 12:44 PM

    A British nurse, who penned a note stating "I am evil", was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked.

    Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital and attacking other newborns, often while she was working night shifts, in 2015 and 2016.

    The jury had been told she poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin and others were injected with air or force fed milk, sometimes involving multiple attacks before they died.

    "I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them," said a handwritten note found by police officers searching her home after she was arrested. "I am a horrible evil person," she wrote. "I AM EVIL I DID THIS".

    Some of those she attacked were twins - in one case she murdered both siblings. She tried to kill one baby girl three times before finally succeeding on the fourth attempt.

    "Lucy Letby was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies. Little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst," said Pascale Jones, a Senior Crown Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service.

    "She did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care."

    RELATED STORIES
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits a housing development in London, Britain, July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
    UK invites Saudi crown prince to visit
    British opposition politicians and human rights groups condemn the invitation to a man whom Western leaders believe ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
    A view of watches seized during a police raid, in Singapore, in this handout picture released on August 16, 2023. Singapore Police Force via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
    Bungalows, cars seized in Singapore's money laundering swoop
    In one of its biggest money-laundering cases, police netted assets worth S$1 billion from a gang of foreigners laundering proceeds from organised crime
    A sign for the British Museum, which houses the Parthenon sculptures, is seen in London, Britain, Jan 25, 2023.
    British Museum sacks staff member over missing items
    Items from its collection, including gold jewellery and gems, had been found to be missing, stolen or damaged
    A British participant who left a camping site of the 25th World Scout Jamboree arrives at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, August 5, 2023.
    ‘Poor sanitation, food’ drove UK Scouts out
    There was a snake under the bed of a girl from Spain who travelled with the British Scouting Overseas – thankfully the Bangladeshi scouts knew just how to deal with snakes

    Opinion

    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib