Made in Russia? Chinese cars drive a revival of Russia's auto factories

Reuters spoke to two companies and four sources familiar with the matter who said that six factories in Russia that were formerly owned by European, Japanese and US carmakers or assembled their vehicles are now producing Chinese models or have plans to do so.

Overall, the six factories have an annual capacity of around 600,000 cars, calculations show.

Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Vladimir Bespalov, an independent expert on the automotive sector, said the growing presence of Chinese carmakers benefits Russia, enabling it to restart production at idled factories and keep workers employed. President Vladimir Putin said in 2020 the industry employed about 300,000 people.

"Some technologies will be transferred, some will be localised, but they will be not the most advanced technologies," said Bespalov. "But, considering there is nothing else, this is already quite a lot".

IMPORTED ASSEMBLY KITS

After a chaotic decade following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia encouraged Western carmakers to build factories. It offered subsidies to those performing operations such as stamping, welding and painting locally, as well as incentivising them to produce components in Russia.

By 2021, domestic production was running at around 1.4 million passenger cars – around half its installed capacity. That slumped to just 450,000 last year - the industry's worst showing since the collapse of the Soviet Union - as Western firms withdrew in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Domestically-produced cars now account for less than 40% of Russia's car market, the government has said, down from 70-75% before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Undoubtedly, the expansion of Chinese carmakers on the Russian market will continue," said Andrey Olkhovsky, the head of dealership chain Avtodom. "There are no alternatives for Russia's automotive industry."

Avtodom, which bought Mercedes-Benz's MBGn.DE subsidiaries in Russia, is in talks with several Chinese automakers about assembling a premium Chinese car at the German carmaker's old Moscow factory and a partner could be announced by year-end, Olkhovsky said in an email.

It is a radical change of fortunes for Chinese carmakers in Russia. Production of Chinese vehicles only began in Russia in 2019 with the arrival of Chinese automotive company Great Wall Motor.

Sales of its Haval cars, produced at its Tula factory, account for almost 10% of the Russian market now. Great Wall declined to comment for this article.

Six of the top 10 brands by market share in Russia are Chinese automakers, such as Haval, Chery and Geely, according to monthly sales data for June from Autostat.

LESS LOCAL INPUT

Under the partnership with Chinese firms, less of the production at former Western factories is currently conducted in Russia, the sources said.

Russian carmaker Sollers said in November it had started producing Atlant and Argo vans at its Tatarstan plant around 440 kilometres (273 miles) east of Moscow, which previously produced Ford Transit vans.

Sollers did not mention a partner. According to another source, who asked not to be identified, JAC is also supplying assembly kits for the commercial vehicles.