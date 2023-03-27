Humza Yousaf wins race to replace Sturgeon as Scotland's next leader

Scottish nationalists picked Humza Yousaf to be the country's next leader on Monday after a bitterly fought contest that exposed deep divisions in his party over policy and a stalled independence campaign.

The 37-year-old practising Muslim will succeed Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the governing Scottish National Party (SNP) and, subject to a vote in the Scottish parliament, take over as head of the semi-autonomous government.

Setting out his goals, Yousaf said he would concentrate on tackling the cost of living crisis and make a renewed push for independence.