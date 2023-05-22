Plane crash in Croatia kills three Dutch nationals, ministry says

Three Dutch nationals died when their light aircraft crashed in a mountainous region of northwestern Croatia, the Dutch ministry of foreign affairs said on Sunday.

The crash happened at about noon local time on Saturday in a forest near the town of Ogulin, Croatian air investigators said, after a Dutch-registered aircraft disappeared from radar on a flight from Maribor in Slovenia to Pula on Croatia's Adriatic coast.

Chief air inspector Danko Petrin told reporters that all the occupants of the plane were killed and the wreck of the aircraft had been damaged by fire.