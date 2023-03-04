China approves $1.3bn loan rollover for Pakistan

The money, which Dar said has been repaid by Pakistan to the ICBC in recent months, is crucial for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payment crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover three weeks of imports.

Pakistan has already received a $700 million loan from China to help boost its forex reserves.

Dar said the total $2 billion is in effect Pakistan borrowing back the debt repayments it has paid to Beijing for previously agreed loans.

He said Pakistan will need $5 billion external financing to close its financing gap this fiscal year, which ends in June.

More external financing will be coming to Pakistan only after Islamabad signs a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the minister said should be done by next week.