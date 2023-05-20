    বাংলা

    Elon Musk's SpaceX and Italy's Unipol join forces to help Italians hit by flooding

    Torrential rains devastated the eastern side of the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, killing 14 people

    Reuters
    Published : 20 May 2023, 02:49 PM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 02:49 PM

    Elon Musk's SpaceX and Unipol Gruppo UNPI.MI agreed to join forces to help people hit by flooding in northern Italy connect to the Internet, facilitating rescue operations, the Italian insurer said on Saturday. 

    Torrential rains devastated the eastern side of the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, killing 14 people, causing billions of euros worth of damage and hitting agriculture particularly hard. 

    Around 36,000 people were forced to leave their homes and many of those who remained in flooded areas were left with no electricity. Rescue efforts are hampered by persistent bad weather and disruptions on phone lines 

    Under the agreement, Unipol acquired SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals and will make them available for rescuers, hospitals and the public. SpaceX is positioning its satellites to prioritise the Emilia-Romagna region and provide improved coverage. 

    "SpaceX, Starlink and Tesla are happy to be of use in any way to help Italy and the people affected by the flooding", Musk said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of roads submerged in water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18, 2023.
    Devastating Italian floods kill at least 13
    At least 10,000 people were forced to leave their homes, and many of those who remained in flooded areas were left with no electricity
    Military officers assist a person on a dinghy after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18, 2023.
    Exceptional weather becomes the new norm in exposed Italy
    Years of often unregulated building and industrial-scale agriculture have worsened the climate threat, experts say
    SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022.
    SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
    Under the lease, SpaceX will launch its workhorse Falcon rockets from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas, US April 20, 2023.
    SpaceX rocket explosion shows Musk's 'successful failure' formula
    Experts said the dramatic loss of the rocket ship would help accelerate development of the vehicle

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk