Lessors lead rush to finance huge Air India jet order

"It's a cheap and often tax-efficient way for the airline to raise finance," said an aircraft finance source. "Many airlines would rather pocket $5 million or so now and pay maybe $25,000 a month more in rent."

RISKS

A key risk for the airline is that it remains on the hook for billions to planemakers but cannot find a lessor willing to do the cashback deal when it comes time for delivery.

For lessors, sale-and-leasebacks are a key path to growing their fleets as an alternative to buying portfolios of jets from rivals or expanding through M&A, at a time when planemakers are running out of planes to sell to the leasing firms directly.

Their main risk surrounds the financial viability of the airline or a drop in aircraft values. But financiers say Tata Group and India's largest airline IndiGo, which honed the sale-and-leaseback model in the country, are seen as good credits.

"Lessors are already queuing up to do business with Air India. They will get good deals because the eventual collateral is Tata Sons which is as good as a sovereign," said one person involved in the transactions.

That comes after Indian airlines have been especially active in sale-and-leasebacks as a way of generating liquidity from the flow of planes needed to serve the fastest-growing market.

They used the tool to finance 75% of deliveries between 2018 and 2022, according to Rob Morris, head consultant at Ascend by Cirium. That compares with a global average of 35%.