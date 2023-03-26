    বাংলা

    Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there

    Russia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by July 1

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2023, 06:49 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 06:49 PM

    Russia has struck a deal with neighbouring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory but will not violate non-proliferation agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday. 

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland, Putin told state television.

    "There is nothing unusual here either: firstly, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries," he said.

    "We agreed that we will do the same - without violating our obligations, I emphasise, without violating our international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons." 

    Russia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by July 1, Putin said, adding that Moscow would not actually be transferring control of the arms to Minsk.

    Russia has stationed 10 aircraft in Belarus capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, he said, adding that Moscow had already transferred to Belarus a number of Iskander tactical missile systems than can be used to launch nuclear weapons.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, Mar 24, 2023. REUTERS
    Putin ally proposes banning ICC in Russia
    The proposal comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023.
    Ukraine war: Russia tightens ties with China
    Xi's visit to Moscow, long touted by the Kremlin as a show of support from its most powerful friend, featured plenty of demonstrative bonhomie on Tuesday
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Mar 20, 2023.
    Putin, Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine
    They greeted each other as ‘dear friend’ when they met in the Kremlin and local news agencies reported they held informal talks for over four hours
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023.
    Russia opens criminal case against ICC judges
    The Russian action is a symbolic gesture of defiance in response to the warrant issued against Putin

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain