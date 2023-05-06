Crowds gather in London for moment in history as King Charles is crowned

It will be the largest show of its kind in Britain since the coronation of Charles' mother.

PROTESTS

At the start of ceremonies, Charles and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace to the abbey in the modern Diamond State Jubilee Coach, with the service due to begin at 1000 GMT.

They will pass cheering crowds but also what anti-monarchists say will be the biggest protest mounted by republicans. More than 11,000 police will be on duty ready to stamp out any attempted disruption.

Once at the abbey, much of the ceremony will feature elements that Charles' forebears right back to King Edgar in 973 would recognise, officials said. Handel's coronation anthem "Zadok The Priest" will be sung as it has at every coronation since 1727.

But there will be new elements, including an anthem composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, famed for his West End and Broadway theatre shows, and a gospel choir.

A Christian service, there will also be an "unprecedented" greeting from faith leaders and Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of Camilla will act as pages.

However, there will be no formal role for either Charles' younger son Prince Harry, after his high-profile falling out with his family, or his brother Prince Andrew, who was forced to quit royal duties because of his friendship with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Charles will swear oaths to govern justly and uphold the Church of England - of which he is the titular head - before the most sacred part of the ceremony when he is anointed on his hands, head and breast by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem.

After Charles is presented with symbolic regalia, Welby will place the St Edward's Crown on his head and the congregation will cry "God save the King".

His eldest son and heir Prince William, 40, will then pay homage, kneeling before his father, placing his hands between those of the king and pledging his loyalty as "your liege man of life and limb".

ALLEGIANCE

Welby will call for all those in the abbey and across the nation to swear allegiance to Charles - a new element that replaces the homage traditionally sworn by senior dukes and peers of the realm.

However, that has caused controversy with anti-monarchist group Republic calling it offensive, forcing Welby to clarify it is an invitation not a command.

After returning to Buckingham Palace, the royals will make a traditional appearance on the balcony, with a fly-past by military aircraft.

Also in traditional British fashion, the weather in London could feature heavy bursts of rain, forecasters said, which could mean a slimmed down or even cancelled fly-past.

Celebrations will continue on Sunday with nationwide street parties and a concert at the king's Windsor Castle home, while volunteering projects will take place on Monday.

"When you see everyone dressed up and taking part it is just fantastic. It makes you so proud," said teacher Andy Mitchell, 63, who left his house in the early hours to get into London.

"My big concern is that younger people are losing interest in all of this and it won't be the same in the future."