US puts sanctions on Iran morality police, accusing unit of abusing women

Amini, a Kurdish woman, was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for wearing "unsuitable attire" and fell into a coma while in detention. The authorities have said they would investigate the cause of her death.

"Mahsa Amini was a courageous woman whose death in Morality Police custody was yet another act of brutality by the Iranian regime's security forces against its own people," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"The Iranian government needs to end its systemic persecution of women and allow peaceful protest," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement.

Iran's Mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sanctions.

A senior State Department official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said there would be more steps in the coming days but did not provide any details.