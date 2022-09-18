    বাংলা

    Kyrgyzstan says death toll from border conflict rises to 36

    Tajikistan has not given any official casualty numbers, but security sources said 30 people have been killed this week

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Sept 2022, 10:32 AM
    Updated : 18 Sept 2022, 10:32 AM

    Kyrgyzstan said on Sunday its death toll from the border conflict with Tajikistan has risen to 36 people, with 129 wounded in fighting between the two Central Asian nations.

    The former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute on Sept 14-16, accusing each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery and assault drones to attack outposts and nearby settlements, leaving at least 54 dead.

    Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.

    Kyrgyzstan has also said it evacuated about 137,000 evacuated from the conflict area.

    Tajikistan has not given any official casualty numbers, but security sources said 30 people have been killed this week.

    The two sides agreed a ceasefire on Sept 16 which has largely held up despite several alleged incidents of shelling.

