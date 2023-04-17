    বাংলা

    Putin critic jailed in treason case for 25 years in harshest verdict yet

    Kara-Murza, 41, spent years speaking out against President Vladimir Putin and lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2023, 04:29 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 04:29 PM

    Outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years by a Moscow court on Monday, the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine, after being found guilty of treason and other offences he denied committing.

    Kara-Murza, 41, a father of three and an opposition politician who holds Russian and British passports, spent years speaking out against President Vladimir Putin and lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations.

    State prosecutors, who had requested a 25-year term, had accused him of treason, among other offences, and of discrediting the Russian military after spreading "knowingly false information" about its conduct in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    In a CNN interview broadcast hours before his arrest, Kara-Murza, whose family home is in Washington, alleged that Russia was run by a "regime of murderers". He had also used speeches in the United States and Europe to accuse Russia of bombing civilians in Ukraine, a charge Moscow has rejected.

    After hearing he'd been ordered to spend the next 25 years in a maximum-security penal colony, Kara-Murza, who had calmly listened to proceedings inside a glass courtroom cage, said "Russia will be free", a well-known opposition slogan.

    He also smiled and - according to one of his lawyers, Maria Eismont - said he regarded the harsh sentence as recognition of his effective work as an opposition politician.

    "When he heard he'd got 25 years he said: 'My self-esteem has gone up, I understand that I did everything right. It's the highest score I could have got for what I did, for what I believed in as a citizen and a patriot,'" she said.

    In his final speech to the court last week, Kara-Murza compared his trial, which was held behind closed doors, to Josef Stalin's show trials in the 1930s. He declined to ask the court to acquit him, saying he was proud of everything he had said.

    Eismont said Kara-Murza's team would appeal Monday's verdict, which she said had been marred by legal violations.

    The Kremlin, when asked about the verdict, said it did not comment on court decisions.

    ENVOY SUMMONED

    In London, Britain - which in 2020 imposed sanctions on the judge presiding over the case for alleged human rights violations, said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to protest over what it said was a "politically-motivated" conviction.

    Outside the court in Moscow, British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert told reporters that Kara-Murza had been punished for bravely speaking out against Russia's war in Ukraine and demanded he be immediately released.

    US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, speaking alongside her, said Kara-Murza's conviction was an attempt to silence dissent.

    "Criminalisation of criticism of government action is a sign of weakness, not strength," said Tracy.

    Shortly after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year, Russia introduced sweeping wartime censorship laws which have been used to silence dissenting voices.

    "Discrediting" the army can currently be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading deliberately false information about it can attract a 15-year jail sentence.

    Casting the conflict in Ukraine as an existential struggle with the West, Russian pro-government politicians say unity across society is vital. They have described Russian citizens who question Moscow's actions in Ukraine as part of a pro-Western fifth column trying to undermine the military campaign.

    Twice, in 2015 and 2017, Kara-Murza fell suddenly ill in what he said were poisonings by the Russian security services, on both occasions falling into a coma before eventually recovering.

    Russian authorities denied involvement in those incidents. Kara-Murza's lawyers say that as a result, he suffers from a serious nerve disorder called polyneuropathy.

    Eismont, his lawyer, said his legal team was concerned about his health after an examination by a civilian hospital at the end of March found his condition was worsening.

    Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik analysis firm, said Kara-Murza's lobbying for sanctions on Russia had long irritated the Kremlin and that his conviction was a warning.

    "This is verdict aimed at sending a signal and probably not the last of its kind," she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    "In future, the security services can be much less choosy and seize anyone if they are on Russian territory and a critic of the Putin regime. This is a warning to all anti-Putin activists - don't come back or we'll put you in jail, de facto for life."

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, vice chairman of Open Russia, testifies before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programmes Subcommittee hearing on "Civil Society Perspectives on Russia" on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Mar 29, 2017.
    Putin critic facing up to 25 years in jail to learn fate on Monday
    Kara-Murza spent years as a politician opposing Putin and lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia for purported human rights violations
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 16, 2023.
    Putin, Chinese defence minister hail military cooperation
    Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link from the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia Dec 2, 2022.
    Putin berates US and EU ambassadors at Kremlin ceremony
    Putin said US support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation where Russia and Ukraine were in conflict
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Federal Medical-Biological Agency, in Moscow, Russia Nov 9, 2022.
    Putin signs decree on routine spring conscription
    All men in Russia are required to carry out a year's military service between the ages of 18 and 27

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp