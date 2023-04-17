Putin critic jailed in treason case for 25 years in harshest verdict yet

He also smiled and - according to one of his lawyers, Maria Eismont - said he regarded the harsh sentence as recognition of his effective work as an opposition politician.

"When he heard he'd got 25 years he said: 'My self-esteem has gone up, I understand that I did everything right. It's the highest score I could have got for what I did, for what I believed in as a citizen and a patriot,'" she said.

In his final speech to the court last week, Kara-Murza compared his trial, which was held behind closed doors, to Josef Stalin's show trials in the 1930s. He declined to ask the court to acquit him, saying he was proud of everything he had said.

Eismont said Kara-Murza's team would appeal Monday's verdict, which she said had been marred by legal violations.

The Kremlin, when asked about the verdict, said it did not comment on court decisions.

ENVOY SUMMONED

In London, Britain - which in 2020 imposed sanctions on the judge presiding over the case for alleged human rights violations, said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to protest over what it said was a "politically-motivated" conviction.

Outside the court in Moscow, British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert told reporters that Kara-Murza had been punished for bravely speaking out against Russia's war in Ukraine and demanded he be immediately released.

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, speaking alongside her, said Kara-Murza's conviction was an attempt to silence dissent.

"Criminalisation of criticism of government action is a sign of weakness, not strength," said Tracy.

Shortly after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year, Russia introduced sweeping wartime censorship laws which have been used to silence dissenting voices.