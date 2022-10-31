Russia hits Ukrainian hydropower plants in new missile strikes

Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities including hydroelectric power stations on Monday, causing widespread blackouts, mobile phone outages and reductions in water supplies.

Explosions rocked Kyiv and thick black smoke billowed over the capital in a wave of attacks on Monday morning that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said targeted 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 mostly energy-related facilities.

A major hydroelectric power plant at Kremenchuk in central Ukraine came under attack, the regional governor said, without making clear whether it had been hit or damaged.

Unconfirmed reports on social media and local media reports suggested hydroelectric power plants had also been attacked in the Kyiv region, in the southern regions of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, and in the central Cherkasy region.

"Another barbaric attack on Ukraine's energy system took place this morning. Electric substations, hydropower and heat generation facilities were hit by rocket fire," Energy Minister German Galushchenko wrote on Facebook.

He said there had been partial blackouts in some areas and emergency blackouts had been imposed in others to reduce the load on the energy system.

Russia did not immediately comment on the latest air strikes.

Shmyhal said hundreds of settlements lost power in attacks on "civilian critical infrastructure", but that the consequences could have been worse because air defences knocked out 44 of the more than 50 missiles that were fired on Monday morning.