New Zealand's Ardern recalls queen's advice as leader and mother

Elizabeth, who already had two children when she came to the throne in 1952 aged 25, had two more children during her reign and so had good advice, Ardern said.

"... when you think about leaders who have been in that position, there was Benazir Bhutto, there was myself. But before that, there was the queen. There were so few to look to," Ardern told the BBC's "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg".

"And so I said to her, how did you, how did you manage? She just said, 'well, you just get on with it'. And that was actually probably the best and most, I think, factual advice I could have.

"You do you just take every day as it comes, and she did. But I have such respect for her because I see now what it takes to be a mum and a leader."

The queen herself spoke of the "blessings of home and family" during her Christmas address of 2017, after celebrating 70 years of marriage to Prince Philip, who died in 2021. The queen died on Sept. 8 aged 96.