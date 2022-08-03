    বাংলা

    First Ukraine grain ship set to pass Bosphorus after inspection

    The Razoni left Odesa on the Black Sea early on Monday carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon's Tripoli

    Umit Bektas and Orhan CoskunReuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 12:02 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 12:02 AM

    The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime was set to pass through the Bosphorus after inspection ended on Wednesday, while a Turkish official said such deliveries from Ukraine may pick up after the successful first trip.

    The Razoni left Odesa on the Black Sea early on Monday carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon's Tripoli. It anchored at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait on Tuesday night.

    The sailing was made possible after Ankara and the United Nations brokered a grain and fertiliser export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv last month - a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a drawn-out war of attrition.

    The ship was expected to enter the Bosphorus Strait around 1130 GMT, following the completion of the inspection by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel working at a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in nearby Istanbul.

    Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry also confirmed completion of the inspection and said it had 17 more vessels loaded with agricultural products that were awaiting approval to set sail.

    Ukraine's ambassador to Lebanon, Ihor Ostash, told reporters the Razoni was expected to arrive in Tripoli in four to five days.

    THREE SHIPS A DAY

    Inspection personnel boarded the Razoni after two boats ferried them from a small fishing port at Istanbul's Rumeli Feneri to the ship, which was circled by two coast guard boats while a helicopter flew around it.

    The UN-brokered deal re-launched the export of grains from one of the world's top producers after they were stalled for more than five months after Russia's Feb 24 invasion. The agreement aims to help ease global food shortages and rising prices.

    After the first successful departure, a senior Turkish official said three ships may leave the three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea every day, instead of the previously planned one.

    The deal will be extended for a month at a time if exports are not completed due to the weather or problems with inspections, the official said, adding that the 120-day period appeared sufficient for Ukrainian silos to be emptied.

    UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that more outbound movement was being planned from Ukraine on Wednesday, adding that about 27 ships were covered by the export deal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pelosi full of praise, support for Taiwan during visit that infuriated China
    Pelosi full of praise, support for Taiwan
    She left Taiwan after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island
    Pelosi visit to Taiwan creates 'annoyance': Russia's Lavrov
    Pelosi visit to Taiwan creates 'annoyance': Russia
    It is a deliberate attempt by Washington to irritate China, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says
    Risks mount from China drills near Taiwan during Pelosi visit
    Risks mount from China drills near Taiwan
    China announced drills in six locations surrounding Taiwan soon after US House Speaker Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday
    ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners
    ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners
    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen makes the statement after the recent execution of four democracy activists by the junta

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher