Ex-FBI agent pleads guilty over illegal work for Russian oligarch under US sanctions

McGonigal, 55, said in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday that he worked for Deripaska between spring and autumn of 2021 to find negative information on Vladimir Potanin in an attempt to have the Deripaska rival put on the US sanctions list.

The former FBI agent received $17,500 for that work, which was routed from Russia through accounts in Cyprus and New Jersey in an attempt to mask the source of the payments, he said.

McGonigal told the court he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions.

His attorney Seth DuCharme told reporters after the hearing that his client was treated fairly.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison. US District Judge Jennifer Rearden is scheduled to sentence McGonigal on Dec. 14.

Matthew Olsen, who leads the US Department of Justice's National Security Division, said in a statement that the case shows the DOJ's "resolve to pursue and dismantle the illegal networks that Russian oligarchs use to try to escape the reach of our sanctions and evade our laws."

US prosecutors charged McGonigal as they ramped up efforts to enforce sanctions on Russian officials and police their suspected enablers following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.