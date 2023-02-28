Drone crashes in failed attack southeast of Moscow, regional governor says

A drone crashed near a natural gas distribution station southeast of Moscow on Tuesday in an apparent failed attack 110 km (68 miles) from the centre of the Russian capital, the regional governor said.

Andrei Vorobyov reported the incident near the town of Kolomna shortly after the Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of attempting two drone strikes in southern Russia overnight.

Ukraine does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks inside Russia. If it was behind the Kolomna incident, it would be its closest attempted drone strike to the Russian capital since Russia invaded Ukraine just over a year ago.

Postings on Russian social media showed the grey metal wreckage of a drone lying in a snowdrift by the edge of a wood said to be near Kolomna. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.

Vorobyov said the drone appeared to have been intended to strike a "civil infrastructure facility" but there was no damage. He said the FSB security agency was dealing with the situation and there was no danger to residents.