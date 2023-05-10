    বাংলা

    Biden to host India's Modi for state visit June 22: White House

    The visit will strengthen the two countries’ strategic technology partnership including defence, clean energy, and space

    Reuters
    Published : 10 May 2023, 03:29 PM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 03:29 PM

    US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, the White House said on Wednesday.

    "The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

