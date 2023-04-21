    বাংলা

    Putin discusses OPEC+ deal in call with Saudi Crown Prince

    The two expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries to bring stability to the global oil market, according to a Kremlin statement

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 01:08 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 01:08 PM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the OPEC+ deal to cap oil production with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call on Friday, the Kremlin said. 

    The two expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries to bring stability to the global oil market, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. 

    Putin and the Crown Prince, who is widely known as MbS, have also forged close business relations.

    "The conversation proceeded in a friendly manner, was constructive and informative. With this in mind, it was agreed to build up contacts in specific areas of cooperation," the Kremlin said. 

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its kingpin Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil producer, in 2016 forged an alliance known as OPEC+ with other big producers led by Russia, to closely interact on the oil market. 

    Earlier this month, OPEC+ oil producers announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day in a surprise move.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia Oct 12, 2019.
    Saudi maintains crude supply to Asian refiners despite OPEC+ cuts
    This comes after OPEC and OPEC+, surprised markets by announcing an extra output cut of 1.16 million barrels per day from May for the rest of the year
    Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq March 9, 2020.
    OPEC+ announces surprise production cuts
    The cuts amount to around 1.15 million barrels per day in a surprise move they say is aimed at supporting market stability
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022.
    Putin, Erdogan discuss grain deal
    They also discussed the normalisation of Turkish-Syrian relations
    A general view shows an oil rig used in drilling at the Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq, July 5, 2022.
    Iraq's ambition to match Saudi oil output is out of reach
    Iraq's oil output and capacity may peak following growth of around 25% over the next five years, analysts said

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan