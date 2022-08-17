    বাংলা

    EU, US say they're studying Iran's response to nuclear proposal

    ‘We are studying it and we are consulting with the other JCPOA participants and the US on the way forward,’ an EU spokesperson said

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2022, 07:04 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2022, 07:04 AM

    The European Union and United States said on Tuesday they were studying Iran's response to what the EU has called its "final" proposal to save a 2015 nuclear deal after Tehran called on Washington to show flexibility.

    A US State Department spokesperson said the United States was sharing its views on Iran's response with the European Union after receiving Tehran's comments from the bloc.

    "For the moment, we are studying it and we are consulting with the other JCPOA participants and the US on the way forward," an EU spokesperson told reporters in Brussels, referring to the nuclear deal by the official abbreviation JCPOA.

    She declined to give a time frame for any reaction from the EU.

    RELATED STORIES
    Germany and Israel condemn Palestinian president's Holocaust remark
    Germany, Israel condemn Palestinian president's Holocaust remark
    During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question
    Action wanes at UN to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war
    Action wanes at UN to isolate Russia
    Western diplomats acknowledge they are limited in how they can significantly further target Russia beyond having meetings
    Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines
    Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea
    The Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, is the main supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine
    France condemns Myanmar jail sentence handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi
    France condemns Aung San Suu Kyi's jail sentence
    A Myanmar court has sentenced the deposed leader to six years in prison after finding her guilty in four corruption cases

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher