US officials to meet Taliban in Doha to discuss economy, rights

US officials will meet Taliban representatives and "technocratic professionals" from Afghan ministries in Doha this week, the State Department said on Wednesday, adding they will discuss economic issues, security and women's rights.

No country has formally recognised the Taliban administration since the group returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 when US-led foreign forces withdrew in chaos after a 20-year conflict.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will meet a Taliban delegation in Doha to discuss humanitarian support for Afghanistan, security, women's rights, economic stabilisation, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking, the State Department said.