More US lawmakers set to visit Taiwan, defying angry Beijing

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the strong objections of the democratically-elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came in early August.

The Central News Agency did not name the lawmakers who were coming on Thursday, saying only that they would arrive on a US military aircraft at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport and would meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "important guests" would arrive after 11 pm (1500 GMT) at Songshan airport. It gave no details and declined to comment further.

The de facto US embassy in Taipei declined to comment.

Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and by ditching some lines of dialogue with Washington, including theatre military talks and on climate change.