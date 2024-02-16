Cambodia 'upcycler' turns tonnes of plastic bottles into brooms

In a small warehouse in Cambodia's capital, a group of workers sit and spin waste plastic bottles into strips, turning them into bristles for brooms, of which they churn out 500 each day.

For the past 11 months they have transformed around 40 tonnes of discarded plastic bottles, about 5,000 bottles per day, by "upcycling" them into brooms they say are more robust than regular brushes.

Those sell for 10,000 riel ($2.50) and 15,000 riel ($3.75) each.