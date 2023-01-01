    বাংলা

    Two migrants die, 232 rescued after boat capsizes off Lebanon

    Three naval vessels and a boat operated by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon took part in a rescue operation

    Two migrants died and 232 others were rescued after the boat they were travelling on capsized off the coast of Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese Army said. 

    Three naval vessels and a boat operated by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) took part in a rescue operation off Selaata, north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the army said. 

    In September, the bodies of 34 migrants were found off the coast of the northern Syrian port city of Tartus, after having apparently left northern Lebanon heading towards Europe.

