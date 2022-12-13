Children dying in Somalia as food catastrophe worsens

'STOP WAITING'

"I have sat with women and children who have shown me mounds next to their tent in a displaced camp where they buried their two- and three-year-olds," said James Elder, spokesperson of the U.N. children's charity UNICEF, at the Geneva briefing.

"Whilst a famine declaration remains important because the world should be past this, we also do know that children are dying now."

The IPC Acute Food Insecurity scale has a complex set of technical criteria by which the severity of crises are measured. Its Phase 5 has two levels, Catastrophe and Famine.

The Somalia analysis found that 214,000 people were classified in Catastrophe and that number was expected to rise to 727,000 from April, 2023 as humanitarian funding dropped off.

Catastrophe is summarised on the IPC website as a situation where starvation, death, destitution and extremely critical acute malnutrition levels are evident.

It said famine was projected from April onwards among agropastoral populations in the districts of Baidoa and Burhakaba, in central Somalia, and among displaced populations in Baidoa town and the capital Mogadishu.

The IPC data showed 5.6 million Somalis were classified in Crisis or worse (Phase 3 or above) and that number would rise from April to 8.3 million -- about half the country's population.

The OCHA is appealing for $2.3 billion to respond to the crisis in Somalia, of which it has so far received $1.3 billion, or 55.2 percent.

David Miliband, head of aid group the International Rescue Committee, said the underfunding of the appeal showed the world was not treating this as an urgent moment.

"The time for action is now in Somalia," he told Reuters in an interview, adding that what happened in 2011 should serve as a warning. "Stop waiting for the famine declaration," he said.