Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show

More documents are expected to be unsealed or unredacted in the coming days.

Prince Andrew could not immediately be reached for comment.

Epstein socialised with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He took his own life in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Dozens of women have accused Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida and New Mexico.