    বাংলা

    UN expert calls for coordinated action against Myanmar junta

    Special rapporteur Thomas Andrews said junta's violence strengthened the opposition, and that coordinated, targeted sanctions could further weaken the military leadership

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2023, 09:44 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 09:44 AM

    The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar on Monday called on the international community to coordinate sanctions to counter the abuses perpetrated by the southeast Asian country's military.

    Since a junta seized power in February 2021, Myanmar has been plunged into chaos, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts following a bloody crackdown on opponents.

    Thomas Andrews, the special rapporteur, told reporters in Geneva that the junta's violence had galvanised and strengthened the opposition, and that coordinated, targeted sanctions could further weaken the military leadership.

    "They have less control of the country than they did at the beginning of this coup," Andrews said of Myanmar's junta. "We could make a very significant difference if we increased our support and we coordinated that support...I think it would make a world of difference."

    Andrews -- who earlier on Monday addressed the Human Rights Council, the only body made up of governments to protect human rights worldwide -- said countries should analyse how they could deal the greatest blow to the junta.

    He said their analysis should lead them to "coordinate together the implementation of sanctions and an arms embargo".

    "There is precedent for some coordination between some countries," Andrews said. "So what I'm saying is 'let's build on that'."

    A UN report published this month found that violence had intensified in northwestern and southeastern Myanmar due to the military's "indiscriminate air strikes and artillery shelling, mass burnings of villages to displace civilian populations, and denial of humanitarian access".

    The junta has previously said it is carrying out a legitimate campaign against terrorists and denied atrocities have taken place.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 15, 2021.
    22 killed in suspected massacre at Myanmar monastery
    A post-mortem report said automatic weapons were likely used at close range to kill the people, including three saffron-robed monks
    Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland Feb 27, 2023.
    Myanmar military has caused perpetual human rights crisis: UN
    The tactic used by the military, the report said, was designed to cut off non-state armed groups from access to food, finances, intelligence and recruits
    Demonstrators attend a protest against riots following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2020.
    US report lists 'significant human rights' abuses in India
    The findings come nearly a year after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India
    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park, in Manila, Philippines, March 2, 2023.
    ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis: Malaysia's Anwar
    Malaysia's Anwar says ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain