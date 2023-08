Maui children face grief, destruction as schools start up after wildfire

"The teachers, their main goal is to make these kids feel as normal as possible and just get them back to a normal school life," said Courtney Walter, a parent of three elementary age students who went back to school last week in Kihei on the south side of the island where Landes also lives with his family.

SCHOOLS REOPEN OUTSIDE BURN ZONE

The state has been encouraging families from Lahaina to enroll their children at schools outside of the burn zone where they may be staying temporarily. Children whose families already lived outside Lahaina but attend schools there on special permits should also enroll elsewhere, the Hawaii State Department of Education said on its website.

So far, however, only about 400 students from the burn area have enrolled in other public schools, while about 200 signed up for distance learning, according to the state. The four schools in Lahaina served more than 3,000 students.

It is not yet clear how many children perished in the fire, or how many parents are waiting to decide where to send them to school. State education officials did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Campuses in areas physically unaffected by the blaze reopened to students on Wednesday, and teachers, staff and pupils at a school outside of Lahaina in Maui's Upcountry where a different fire burned are scheduled to return next week, the department said.

Many hung signs welcoming students from Lahaina. At Maui High School, traditionally a rival of Lahainaluna, students and teachers wore Lahainaluna's red and white colors, rather than their own school's blue and white, Landes said.

As of the state's most recent update on Thursday night, officials had still not decided how to handle enrollment for children who had attended King Kamehameha III, the school that burned down. One possibility is to allow them to attend the area's other elementary school, Princess Nahi'ena'ena Elementary, once it is declared safe. Another possibility is to open a temporary satellite campus in West Maui.

The state has not yet set a date for reopening the three Lahaina schools that are still standing, saying only that students and staff will not be asked to come back until it is safe.

Landes is still hoping to send his children back to school in Lahaina, and he and his wife still plan to work there.

But coming back will bring a powerful mix of feelings, he said. The family will have to drive through the burn zone to get to school, and his children, 11 and 15, will see the devastation first hand.

"They've seen the pictures," he said. "They've heard from their friends about some really, really horrible things. It's going to be the most difficult thing they will have ever witnessed in their lives."

"But we can't wait to do it and they can't wait to do it. Our community and our schools mean that much."