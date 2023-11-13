US, Indonesia to discuss potential for deal on EV minerals

The United States and Indonesia on Monday will discuss how to advance a potential minerals partnership aimed a stimulating trade of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal nickel, according to three people with direct knowledge of the conversations.

Next steps that could move the countries toward formal negotiations on the partnership will be discussed when Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, according to one of the people.

The Biden administration is still concerned about environmental, social and governance standards in Indonesia and is examining how a deal might work, the sources said. The administration also plans further consultations with US lawmakers and labor groups in the coming weeks, one of the sources said.

"There's a lot of work to do before we are able to formally announce negotiations on a critical minerals partnership," the person said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel ore reserves, in September asked the United States to begin discussions for a trade deal for critical minerals so that exports from the Southeast Asian country can be covered under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Most of Indonesia's nickel is processed into crude metal but the government is keen to develop an EV supply chain to use the vast reserves of nickel, which can be processed into battery materials.