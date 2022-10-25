Russia to raise Ukraine 'dirty bomb' accusation at UN, diplomats say

Russia intends to raise at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning a "dirty bomb" attack and has urged UN chief Antonio Guterres to do all he can to "prevent this heinous crime from happening."

With Ukrainian forces advancing into the strategic Russian-occupied province of Kherson, top Russian officials phoned Western counterparts on Sunday and Monday to tell them Moscow suspected Ukraine of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb" laced with nuclear material.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded by accusing Russia of planning such an attack itself to blame on Ukraine. Western countries also rejected Russia's allegation as a pretext for intensifying the eight-month-long war, which began in February when Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

"We will regard the use of the "dirty bomb" by the Kiev regime as an act of nuclear terrorism," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote in a letter to Guterres and the Security Council on Monday.