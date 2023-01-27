    বাংলা

    Race against the clock for Germany's top Nazi hunter

    As survivors of the Holocaust die, there are fears that knowledge of the genocide of six million European Jews across German-occupied Europe could decline or be denied

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 07:22 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 07:22 PM

    Germany's top Nazi hunter, Thomas Will, is hopeful of securing further convictions over the Holocaust even as the remaining suspects, many now in their late 90s, die. 

    Will told Reuters that he has handed over five cases to local prosecutors in Germany that he believes still have a chance of going to trial. 

    "Murder is not subject to a statute of limitations. So as long as perpetrators are still alive, we will pursue the cases," he said from his office outside Stuttgart in southwestern Germany. 

    Will heads Germany's Central Office of State Judicial Authorities for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes. In 2015, German justice ministers agreed it should keep operating "as long as there are prosecution tasks to fulfill." Will said its work sends the signal to anyone committing such acts today that they will never be off the hook. 

    As survivors of the Holocaust die, there are fears that knowledge of the genocide of six million European Jews across German-occupied Europe could decline or be denied. Continuing convictions highlight the crimes that took place. 

    A survey published on Wednesday showed nearly a quarter of Dutch people born after 1980 believe the Holocaust was a myth or that the number of its victims was greatly exaggerated. 

    In Israel, Holocaust survivors are using artificial intelligence (AI) to record their memories for future generations. 

    Since it was founded in 1958, the Central Office has launched 7,694 investigations into World War Two-era crimes, some involving multiple suspects, supporting many of the 18,688 cases which have come before German courts. 

    Now, with Friday marking the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honour millions of victims, just a handful of cases remain outstanding in Germany. 

    The conviction last month of a 97-year-old woman who worked as a concentration camp secretary "was certainly one of the last", Will said. But the five cases he has referred "could still lead to charges. So perhaps this was not the final word after all", he said. 

    One case with authorities in Coburg in Bavaria is of a 98-year-old. Prosecutors say they are investigating the man for the alleged aiding and abetting of murder during his time as a guard at the Ravensbrueck concentration camp from 1943 to 1945. 

    "At present, he is considered fit to stand trial," a spokesperson for the prosecutors said. It is unclear whether the person, if convicted, would be sentenced as a youth or adult due to his young age at the time of the alleged crimes. 

    In a separate case, authorities in Giessen, north of Frankfurt, are conducting a preliminary investigation into a 98-year-old who allegedly worked as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, also from 1943 to 1945. 

    In Hamburg, prosecutors said they are investigating a former marine, now 96, who allegedly worked for a few months in 1945 at a concentration camp as a guard. 

    Will, standing among rows of filing cabinets, flipped through documents and explained that his office has catalogued names of people and places of interest on more than 1.7 million index cards. The office is surrounded by a high stone wall for security. 

    Russia's war with Ukraine has provided another hurdle to his investigations. Trips to Moscow, which has original German documents from the camps, are no longer possible, he said. 

    Will's organisation eventually plans to become a centre for remembrance and education. Until then, Will vows to keep on the trail.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Haitian flag, photographed through two of the balusters remaining on a balcony of the collapsed National Palace, flies from a pole on the front lawn in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
    Haiti protests flare as gangs kill police officers
    Protesters blocked roads around the capital and in several cities to the north
    Kids stand next to a crater left by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack onUkraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine January 26, 2023. REUTERS
    11 dead as Russia unleashes missiles, drones at Ukraine
    The Kremlin says it sees the promised delivery of tanks as evidence of growing "direct involvement" of the West in the war
    Migrants stand onboard a fishing boat at the port of Paleochora, following a rescue operation off the island of Crete, Greece, Nov 22, 2022.
    EU wants to send more people back to Africa, Middle East, Asia
    Some 160,000 people made it across the Mediterranean in 2022, the main route to Europe for people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia
    UN peacekeepers carry the coffins of the three United Nations soldiers from Bangladesh, who were killed by an explosive device in northern Mali on Sunday, during a ceremony at the MINUSMA base in Bamako, Mali September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Moustapha Diallo
    Man to die for UN peacekeeper deaths in Mali
    Mali, an arid West African country run by a military junta, has been struggling for a decade with an Islamist insurgency

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher