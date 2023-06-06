Body of third man pulled from rubble of Iowa building collapse

The body of a man killed when an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, was recovered from the rubble on Monday, bringing the death toll to three, the city's police chief said.

Crews found the body of Daniel Prien, 60, eight days after the centre portion of the apartment building where he lived collapsed, Davenport Police Chief Jeffery Bladel said during a news conference.

Over the weekend, the bodies of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, and Branden Colvin Sr., 42, were also found in the ruins, Bladel said, adding that authorities believe they have now accounted for all those reported missing in the aftermath of the incident.