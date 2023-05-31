Two missing people likely in Iowa building when it collapsed

Two of five people still missing after the partial collapse of an Iowa apartment building this weekend were likely inside at the time, officials said on Tuesday, but the structure is too unstable to immediately resume a search for them.

Experts were evaluating the structural integrity of the part of the building that remained standing after suspending a search through the rubble out of concern for the safety of rescue workers, said James Morris, fire marshal for Davenport, a small city on the Mississippi River, just west of Illinois.

"The building is unstable and continues to worsen as time progresses," he said at a news conference. "We are very sympathetic to the possibility that there are two people still left inside."