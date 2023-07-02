    বাংলা

    Pope names Argentine bishop, author of kissing book, to top Vatican post

    In the partial list of Fernandez's publications, the Vatican did not mention the book, in which he said a kiss is a meeting of the two in a moment when nothing else matters

    Reuters
    Published : 2 July 2023, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 05:43 AM

    Pope Francis has named an Argentine theologian and prolific author who decades ago wrote a book on the healing properties of kissing to be the Catholic Church's new doctrinal chief, one of the Vatican's top posts.

    A Vatican statement on Saturday said Francis had chosen fellow Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez to be the head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF).

    The DDF, modern-day successor of the notorious Inquisition which persecuted heretics, is tasked with promoting and safeguarding doctrine on faith and morals. It monitors theological work to make sure it adheres to Church doctrine and issues guidance, clarifications, and corrections.

    "The kiss is a meeting of the two in a moment in which there is nothing else besides them, and nothing else matters," Fernandez wrote in the book.

    The Vatican did not mention the book in the partial list of his publications it issued with the appointment announcement.

    The prefect of the DDF is traditionally a cardinal, meaning Francis is likely to raise Fernandez to that rank sometime after he takes up his new post in September.

    Francis succeeds Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria, a Spanish Jesuit, who is at the end of his mandate.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pope Francis attends the Mass of Saint Peter and Paul in St Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican Jun 29, 2023. REUTERS
    Pope Francis meets Julian Assange’s family
    He grants an audience to the wife of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks who is behind bars in Britain
    Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, Jun 7, 2023.
    Pope Francis doing well after first night in hospital
    Francis underwent a three-hour operation in a Rome hospital to repair a hernia, which doctors said was successful enough
    Pope Francis leaves after the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, Jun 7, 2023.
    Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery Wednesday
    The 86-year-old is expected to spend several days in a Rome hospital, the Vatican said
    A view of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec 31, 2022.
    Naked man jumps on altar of St Peter's to protest Ukraine war
    The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan