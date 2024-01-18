US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis in a war widely seen as a proxy conflict between US ally Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Former President Donald Trump's administration added the Houthis to two lists designating them as terrorists a day before its term ended. The United Nations, aid groups and some US lawmakers expressed fears that sanctions would disrupt flows of food, fuel and other commodities into Yemen.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Feb. 12, 2021, revoked the designations in "recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen."

On Wednesday the Houthis were relisted as a SDGT group, but not as a "foreign terrorist organisation," which includes stricter prohibitions on providing material support to those on the list and would mean automatic travel bans. US officials said this would make it easier to exempt humanitarian goods from sanctions.

The UN describes the humanitarian crisis in Yemen as "severe" with more than 21 million people — two thirds of the population — in need of aid. It says more than 80% of the population struggles to access food, safe drinking water and adequate health services.

Asked about the US move, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations was committed to continuing its work in the country "in line with our principles of impartiality, neutrality and independence."

"Unilateral sanctions, in any context, can have an impact - often unintended - on the well-being of civilians," he added.

The US Treasury Department also issued licenses authorising certain transactions involving the Houthis, including transactions related to agricultural commodities, medicine, medical devices, telecommunications and personal remittances. Also authorised were transactions involving the Houthis related to port and airport operations and transactions related to refined petroleum products in Yemen.

"The Houthis must be held accountable for their actions, but it should not be at the expense of Yemeni civilians," Blinken said in a statement.