US considering new restrictions on AI chip exports to China: WSJ

The United States is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Nvidia fell more than 2%, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell about 1.5% on the news in extended trading.

The Commerce Department will stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip companies to customers in China as early as July, the report said.

Nvidia, Micron, and AMD are among the US chipmakers caught in the crossfire between China and the Biden administration.