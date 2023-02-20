Russian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin

His army has made three humiliating retreats in Ukraine in the past year and nearly 200,000 of his men have been killed or wounded according to US officials, but Russia's defence minister is still in a job thanks to President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader has various reasons for keeping Sergei Shoigu, 67, in post, according to Western officials, veteran Kremlin watchers and former Western military commanders: he's ultra loyal, helped Putin become president, and decision-making on Ukraine is not his preserve alone.

"Loyalty always trumps competence in the Putin inner circle," said Andrew Weiss, a Putin specialist at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank who held various policy roles on the US National Security Council and has written a book about Putin.