    Russian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin

    Putin has admitted publicly he finds it difficult to fire people and usually handles such matters personally

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2023, 05:13 AM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2023, 05:13 AM

    His army has made three humiliating retreats in Ukraine in the past year and nearly 200,000 of his men have been killed or wounded according to US officials, but Russia's defence minister is still in a job thanks to President Vladimir Putin.

    The Russian leader has various reasons for keeping Sergei Shoigu, 67, in post, according to Western officials, veteran Kremlin watchers and former Western military commanders: he's ultra loyal, helped Putin become president, and decision-making on Ukraine is not his preserve alone.

    "Loyalty always trumps competence in the Putin inner circle," said Andrew Weiss, a Putin specialist at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank who held various policy roles on the US National Security Council and has written a book about Putin.

    Putin has admitted publicly he finds it difficult to fire people and usually handles such matters personally, said Weiss.

    "Several people in senior positions, all of whose job performance leaves a lot to be desired, including Shoigu, benefit from this under-appreciated sentimental side of (Putin's) personality," he said.

    The Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Shoigu or its own performance in Ukraine.

    Shoigu, a gruff hardliner who trained as a civil engineer, has held top jobs in Russia's power structures continuously since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and served as emergencies minister under late president Boris Yeltsin.

    Appointed defence minister in 2012, he is part of Putin's inner circle and has enjoyed hunting and fishing holidays with him in his native Siberia.

