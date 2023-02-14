Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

"We feel that it is right for companies to withdraw from Russia, given its unprovoked attack on Ukraine," said Pederson. Refinitiv data shows Nordea owns shares in UniCredit.

Banks restructured a total of 167,600 loans for military personnel or their family members, worth more than 800 million euros, between Sept. 21 and the end of last year, Russian central bank data shows.

Raiffeisen said that only 0.2% of its Russian loans are affected by the "government-imposed loan moratorium", a sum it described as "negligible". The bank has a total of almost 9 billion euros of loans in Russia, where it has been for more than 25 years, including to companies.

It made a net profit of roughly 3.8 billion euros last year, thanks in large part to a 2 billion euro plus profit from its Russia business.

UniCredit, which entered the Russian market almost 20 years ago when it acquired an Austrian bank, said that the rule was "mandatory under the federal law … for all banks", declining to say how many of its loans had been forgiven.

The Italian bank added that its business in Russia was focused on companies rather than individuals. Of UniCredit's more than 20 billion euro total revenue last year, Russia accounted for more than 1 billion euros.

But despite an initial sharp fall, UniCredit's shares are now significantly higher than before Russia moved its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, while Raiffeisen's, with a more limited free float, have not recovered.

"Any profiteering on the ongoing war is not acceptable or aligned with our view of responsible investments," said a spokesperson for Swedbank Robur, one of Scandinavia's top investors, adding that reputational risk was a worry.

Swedbank Robur said it has stakes in both banks, but did not disclose figures.

Larger institutional investors, including France's Amundi and Norway's sovereign wealth fund, which advocates responsible investing, declined to comment when asked for their views.