    Mudslides kill 13 in Tajikistan after heavy rains

    The nation's government warns that many of its mountainous areas remain dangerous

    Mudslides triggered by heavy rains killed 13 people in Tajikistan on Sunday, the Central Asian nation's government said on Monday, warning that many of its mountainous areas remained dangerous.

    Unverified photos and footage posted on social media from sites in the town of Vakhdat and the Rudaki district, both just outside the capital Dushanbe, showed cars on flooded mountain roads badly damaged by mudslides and large rocks.

