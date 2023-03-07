How UK government plans to stop migrants arriving by boat?

Britain's government announced plans for a new law on Tuesday to prevent people who enter the country through unofficial routes from claiming asylum in a bid to stop tens of thousands of migrants arriving on its shores in small boats.

The new legislation will face legal and logistical challenges while refugee charities say it will not stop new migrants from making the dangerous journeys across the Channel.

WHY IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS?

For years, the British government has been wrestling with how to deal with migrants entering the country illegally and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that stopping asylum seekers coming to the UK in small vessels - often on inflatable boats and dinghies - is one of his top priorities.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union in 2016 was meant to put an end to uncontrolled immigration, but successive governments have failed to stop the arrivals.

About 45,000 people crossed the English Channel last year and almost 3,000 have arrived so far this year.

Sunak said the new legislation means the government will "take back control of our borders, once and for all."

WHAT WILL THE NEW LAW MEAN?

The centrepiece of the new legislation will mean asylum claims from those who travel to Britain on small boats will be made inadmissible.

The Home Secretary will have a duty to remove nearly all migrants who arrive in Britain without permission, overriding their right to claim asylum.

Under the new law, only children, the sick or those at a “real risk of serious and irreversible harm” will be allowed to claim asylum.

The legislation will disqualify migrants using modern slavery laws to challenge government decisions to remove them in the courts.