US, Britain walk out at UN on Russian wanted for war crimes

The United States, Britain, Albania and Malta walked out on Russia's envoy for children's rights - whom the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges - as she spoke by video to UN Security Council members on Wednesday.

Britain and the United States blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia to focus on "evacuating children from conflict zones," from being webcast by the United Nations.

The diplomats left the UN conference room where the discussion was being held as Russian Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova spoke.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that the United States joined Britain in blocking the webcast so Lvova-Belova did not have "an international podium to spread disinformation and to try to defend her horrible actions that are taking place in Ukraine."

The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting children from Ukraine and the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24, 2022.

Moscow said the warrants were legally void as Russia was not a signatory to the treaty that established the ICC.