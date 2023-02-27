US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia's war in Ukraine

Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, cited reports that drones were among the weapons China was considering sending to Russia.

McCaul said Chinese leader Xi Jinping was preparing to visit Moscow next week for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin cast the Ukraine war, which he calls a "special military operation", as a confrontation with the West which threatens the survival of Russia and the Russian people.

"They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview recorded on Wednesday but released on Sunday.

NATO and the West dismiss this narrative, saying their objective in providing weapons and other aid to Kyiv is to help Ukraine defend itself against an unprovoked attack.

Even so, Putin's framing of the war as a threat to Russia's existence allows the Kremlin chief greater freedom in the types of weapons he could one day use, including possibly nuclear weapons.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and an ally of Putin, said in remarks published on Monday that the supply of Western arms to Kyiv risked a global nuclear catastrophe.

COMMANDER VISITS FRONT

On the frontlines, Ukrainian ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the eastern city of Bakhmut, the focus of Russia's attacks for months as it tries to take control of the Donbas industrial region.

Ukrainian forces launched a number of counter-attacks and repulsed Russian forces around the village of Yahidne over the weekend, after Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured it and the village of Berkhivka.

The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that its forces had destroyed Ukrainian "sabotage and reconnaissance groups," including in the area of Yahidne, while Russia's TASS state agency reported that Ukraine's forces blew up a dam just north of Bakhmut.

The reports could not be independently verified.